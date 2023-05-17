South Africa: Ex-Chiefs Official Arrested At Shakoane Funeral

Louis Tshakoane had just delivered a speech at the funeral service of Alex Shakoane -- when he got arrested.

He was taken into custody after four years on the run for alleged multimillion-rand fraud.

The arrest of Tshakoane, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer, follows a period of about four years of evading capture.

Police confirmed that a 74-year-old suspect was apprehended at a funeral in Mamelodi, Pretoria following the execution of an arrest warrant. The arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into an unregistered investment scheme known as Undercover Billionaires.

The suspect allegedly benefited from the proceeds of this scheme, which enticed potential investors with promises of high returns. The total investment amount involved is estimated to be around R100 million.

Another suspect, aged 34, was arrested at a residence in Kempton Park. Both individuals are scheduled to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 17 May 2023. They face charges of fraud, theft, money laundering, and contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.

During this time, he had been accused, alongside his wife and son, of orchestrating a colossal fraud scheme amassing millions of rands. The specific details of their alleged wrongdoings, however, remain shrouded in uncertainty.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the community, as Tshakoane's association with the football club lent him considerable influence and recognition.

The circumstances surrounding his appearance at the funeral and subsequent apprehension have left many questioning his motives and contemplating the extent of his involvement in illicit activities.

Authorities aim to shed light on the enigmatic circumstances that have led to Tshakoane's arrest as the investigation unfolds.

While the public awaits further information, speculation continues to mount regarding the nature and magnitude of the alleged fraud scheme which has cast the shadow of doubt over the reputation of a man once held in high regard.

Pictured above: Louis Tshakoane

Image source: Twitter