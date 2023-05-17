Tanzania: Fawe Launches Malala Fund to Empower Child Mothers in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — ABOUT 160 young mothers who dropped out of school for various challenges in Unguja North Region, will benefit from entrepreneurship skills in a one-year project initiated by Forum for African Women Educationalists Zanzibar (FAWE Zanzibar).

Under the project see 30 out of the 160 women will be trained at vocational centres in different courses.

Introducing the project funded by Malala Fund, Dr Mwatima Abdalla- FAWE Chairperson, Ms Khadija Bakar- FAWE Board Member and Coordinator Ms Winnifred Yatuwa Mamawi said some parents, religious and local leaders (Sheha) will also be trained on how to handle the vulnerable young girls.

"We anticipate benefits to include parental and stakeholders/CSOs engagement supported with guiding tools and common understanding of what school based GBV is and how it negatively affects girls' learning," Ms Mamawi said.

She said that the project is expected also to increase community support for safe space clubs in schools and media (radio, TV and Newspapers) for advocacy, as Mr Abdalla Juma from the Unguja North Regional Administrative office thanked FAWE for the project.

The target groups are young mothers between the age of 12 and 24 who will be encouraged to get back to school to continue with education in ten schools, or join vocational training to learn the profession of their choice.

Ms Siti Abbasi Ali- Director, Ministry of Social Welfare, Elders, Gender and Children said the government backs the FAWE initiative to help young mothers in and out of school.

"We appreciate programmes being conducted by FAWE to develop young girls. The government has also been doing enough to ensure there are no legal and economic barriers to girls' education," Ms Ali said.