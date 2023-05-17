Angola, Republic of Korea Strengthen Cooperation

Luanda — The Republics of Angola and Korea have pledged to work on strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, education and agriculture, the Korean ambassador to Angola, Kwangjin Choi said Tuesday in Luanda.

The diplomat was speaking to journalists at the end of a meeting with the head of the Committee for Foreign Relations, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities Abroad of the National Assembly, Alcides Sakala Simões.

On the occasion, he assured that starting this year the two countries will revive the cooperation relations that date back to more than 30 years.

The Korean diplomat took the opportunity to congratulate Angola on the holding, in October this year, of the 147th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Angola and Korea have maintained a consistent relationship since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

Both countries meet regularly in various areas to hold high-level Joint Commission and Exchange Sessions.