Angola Makes Arrangement for Ipu General Assembly

16 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The 147th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), scheduled for October this year in Luanda, Angola, will take place under the motto "Parliamentary Action for Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions".

The event will gather around 1,400 MPs from 172 countries and 150 Speaker of parliaments from around the world, with the organising commission busy creating conditions for the successful holding of the event.

The information was released Tuesday by the president of the IPU National Monitoring Group, Idalina Valente in Luanda.

The official was speaking at the end of a meeting with the organising committee of the event and a multi-sector delegation, headed by Minister of State and Head of the Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida.

The spokesperson for the event said that they reviewed information that must be provided soon to all participants in the event, who will be invited by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira.

She assured that the invitation letters will start being distributed on the 25th of this month.

The heads of various ministerial departments and the governor of the province of Luanda, Manuel Homem, attended the meeting.

The IPU, seen as the pioneering international political organisation, has more than 170 affiliated national parliaments and 12 associated regional parliamentary assemblies.

