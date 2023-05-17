Angola: Police Seize Over 200 Diamond Stones

16 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — At least 252 diamond stones of several carats have been seized by the National Police in Lucapa municipality, eastern Lunda Norte province, as part of anti- "X-Ray banditry" operation.

The information was disclosed Tuesday by the chief inspector of the Directorate for Investigation of Criminal Illicit Acts (DIIP), Quintino Ferreira, stressing that the stones were in the possession of a 54-year-old man.

The police chief said that the citizen, who had been arrested for possession of illegal trafficking of diamonds, intended to take the stones to Lunda Sul province.

