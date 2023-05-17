Angola: Us, Angola Launch 'Ecosystems, Community and Climate Project

Luanda — Angola and the United States on Wednesday will launch the "Ecosystems, Communities and Climate" project.

The move is meant to supporting the communities in the upper Cubango-Okavango region to sustainably improve livelihoods and natural resources for their wellbeing

Estimated at US$17 million, the project is financed by US with US$7.5 million, while the partners are taking on US$10 million

A press note reached ANGOP Tuesday states that the project is also focused on increasing the capacity of those living in those regions to face climate change in a sustainable way.