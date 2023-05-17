Angolan Athlete Wins Gold in African Judo

Luanda — Angolan athlete, Joseta Mavungu, won the gold medal at the African Wrestling Championship Tuesday, beating Algerian Yasmine Bouregba, at 69 kg, in a competition taking place in Hammamet (Tunisia).

This first gold for the country in the history of this sport was achieved in the debut of the women's national team, after six participations in events of the kind in the men's category.

Even today, the athlete Miguel Vata will fight for the Olympic wrestling final.

The national team, for both categories (men and women), is made up of a mix of athletes from the cadet, junior and senior categories.

For Wednesday, the involvement of the national group in women is expected in the specialties of Greek and Roman wrestling, Olympic wrestling and beach wrestling.

ANGOP learned from a federative source that the Angolan delegation will only be completed this Wednesday, with the integration of ten senior fighters.

The African Championship takes place from the 15th to the 22nd of this month.

In the last Edition, held in 2022, in the Kingdom of Morocco, Angola won the bronze medal, in men category.