Rwanda: Gasogi Suspends Blessing Henshaw Over Misconduct

17 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Gasogi United have suspended Nigerian striker Godwin Blessing Henshaw from the team's activities until further notice.

The former Namungo FC forward was handed the suspension letter shortly after Tuesday's training session during which he was involved in a bust-up with club head coach Paul Kiwanuka.

The letter, signed by club chairman and proprietor Charles Nkuriza Kakooza alias KNC, informed the player to 'stay away from the team' as the club management looks further into the incident.

"Based on a bad attitude that you showed towards the coach during training on Tuesday, we therefore suspend you indefinitely," the letter, which Times Sport has seen, reads in part.

"You should stay away from the team's training and all team activities."

Blessing, 28, joined Gasogi as a free agent in January 2023 after passing a one-week trial.

Times Sport understands that the club owes him salaries for the past two months, having last received payments in February.

