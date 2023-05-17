Uganda: Dr. Silver Mugisha Gets Another Five Year Term As NWSC Boss

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) board has re-appointed Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha as Managing Director on a five-year- term.

The NWSC board chairperson, Eng. Dr. Badru M. Kiggundu, announced the development on Tuesday.

He said Dr. Mugisha's new contract will run until 2028.

"Under the leadership of the board and Managing Director, the NWSC has made significant performance strides during the last ten years (2013-2023)," Dr. Kiggundu said.

"Because of the notable performance by the Managing Director and his management team, the Board of Directors of National and Sewerage Corporation, acting in full compliance with Section 16 of the NWSC Act, has re-appointed Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha as the Managing Director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation for the period 2023-2028."

Eng. Kiggundu said under Mugisha's stewardship, the number of towns under NWSC jurisdiction have increased from 23 to 268 and are expected to increase to 350 by 2028.

On the other side, the number of people served by piped water in areas under NWSC have increased from 4.5million to 18million and are projected to increase to 28million by 2028.

He said the number of customer connections have increased from 296.000 to 874,000 and are expected to increase to 1,250.000 by 2028.

"Pipe network length has increased from 5,073Kms to 22.000Kms and is planned to increase to 32,000Kms by 2028; annual turnover has increased from shs155Billion to shs519Billion and is projected to increase to shs700Billion by 2028," Dr. Kiggundu said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With Dr. Mugisha at the helm of the NWSC, assets under management have increased from shs 650billion to shs 4,100Billion and are planned to increase to shs 6,600Billion by 2028.

Eng. Kiggundu said that Dr. Mugisha and his team's performance had satisfied the board.

"The Board would to like congratulate Eng. Dr Silver Mugisha upon his re-appointment and wish him well during the new tenure of his service," Dr. Kiggundu wrote on behalf of the board--requesting customers to continue supporting the corporation.

According to Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha, the reappointment, based on management's performance, is a vote of confidence in the utility's management team.

"I assure our esteemed customers and all Ugandans at large that the next 5 years will be anchored on service acceleration in all corners of Uganda, under our jurisdiction. We have an aggressive expansion agenda to ensure water and sanitation for all, " he said.

Eng.Dr. Silver Mugisha, a civil engineer was first appointed as NWSC boss in 2013, having joined the water body in 1994.