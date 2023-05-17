Uganda: Airtel Uganda Rebrands

Telecom giants, Airtel Uganda have rebranded their strapline from "the smartphone network" to "a reason to imagine" to kick-start a campaign to energize young people towards realizing their imaginations.

The new campaign is driven by the insight that in Uganda, as is in Africa, imagination is the only qualification that matters and showcases the company's role in harnessing this potential by delivering relevant solutions to consumers that enhance digital and financial inclusion.

The 'Reason to Imagine' campaign highlights Airtel's status as an enabler of young people's dreams and ambitions, whatever these might be as the campaign seeks to celebrate the energy, creativity, and innovation of Africa's young people.

"It's a well understood fact youth are central to achieving Uganda's potential. About 53% of Uganda's population is under the age of 30 - and empowering this new generation is transformative for the future of this country and the region. The Uganda Needs More of You campaign revealed the potential of young Ugandans who are harnessing the power of technology to transform their lives and their communities. Through this new campaign, we are reaffirming Airtel Uganda's commitment to advancing the progress of Africa's young people by providing the connectivity to turn every situation into an opportunity," said Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali during the launch at Kampala Serena Hotel on Tuesday evening.

The Airtel Uganda, Marketing Director, Henry Njoroge said the new campaign is the refreshed purpose for the telecom company to change the mindset of the youth to not only see a smartphone as a phone but also something that will help them achieve their goals.

"We say it is a reason to imagine because we have been able to put up things you need for you not to worry when going to achieve your imaginations. We say, go and dream big and as a network, we will be able to walk with you. Our purpose is to empower every single Ugandan," Njoroge said.

"It is no longer about smartphones anymore; connectivity is going to things like wearables. We have a lot of young people about 78% of the population. Those people are captive audience for us to connect to and we must come with all ways to reshape their future. The reshaping of their future needs their support and that is where the new campaign comes in."

According to officials, the new campaign will be rolled out in all the 14 countries in which they have presence across Africa.