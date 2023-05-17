Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe to Chair Executive Committee Meeting in Algiers On Thursday

CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe will chair the CAF Executive Committee ("EXCO") meeting on Thursday morning, 18 May 2023 in Algiers, Algeria.

The meeting will start at 10h30 Algerian time (09h30 GMT).

The Executive Committee will discuss a number of matters on the agenda including the dates and format of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, bids for the CAF Women's Champions League 2023, and Coaching/Development Courses that will be rolled-out in Member Associations in line with CAF's commitment to football development in Africa.

The Executive Committee will also get a status update on upcoming 45th Ordinary General Assembly and TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations ("CAN") Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

Note: The EXCO is a closed event to the media and CAF will syndicate photos from the EXCO on Thursday for editorial use at no cost.