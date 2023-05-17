Uganda: Lato Launches Instant Milk Powder for Children On Ugandan Market

16 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Pearl Dairy Farms Limited, the manufacturers of Lato dairy products, has launched a new product line of fortified instant milk powder specially formulated for children between the ages of 3 and 5.

The product, called Lato Grow, is a premium quality milk powder that provides a rich source of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals needed for children's growth and development.

According to Bijoy Varhese, General Manager of Pearl Dairy Farms Limited,

"We are proud to introduce Lato Grow, a product that addresses the critical issue of childhood malnutrition in Uganda. Currently, 29% of children in Uganda suffer from stunting due to a high-starch diet, while 50% of children below the age of 5 are anemic. With Lato Grow, we aim to provide a nutritious and convenient solution to this problem," said Bijoy Varhese, the General Manager for Pearl Dairy Farms Limited.

He said Lato Grow is made from high-quality milk sourced from local dairy farmers and is fortified with essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, and iron.

"The product has been developed after extensive research and development, with a focus on meeting the nutritional needs of young children. The launch of Lato Grow is part of our commitment to providing quality dairy products that meet the needs of the local market.The product is a testament to Pearl Dairy's commitment to quality and innovation and will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of young children in Uganda. "

He said Pearl Dairy is committed to launching new products with fortification to address the malnutrition gaps and ensure children get all the nutrition and vitamins needed.

Pearl Dairy Farms Limited last week launched two juice drinks, further expanding its portfolio of nutritious and innovative products for the local market.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.