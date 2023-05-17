Uganda: MC Ollo's Youth Empowerment Journey Continues Through Now-Famed 'Hi-Skool Kiromo'

MC Ollo, the energetic presenter of NBS Youth Voice, rapper, MC, and events host, once again triumphed as he hosted another thrilling episode of Hi-Skool Kiromo.

This event, which attracts teenagers from diverse backgrounds and schools, has become a source of fun-filled entertainment and empowerment for the youth.

Stanley Odong, known by his stage name MC Ollo, successfully combines his roles as a TV host, performer, and leader of the Kiromo Brand House team. The franchise responsible for organizing Hi-Skool Kiromo events has gained tremendous popularity among the younger generation. In addition, Odong has taken on ambassadorial roles for Sumz Snacks and MTN Pulse, further solidifying his influence and reach.

We had the privilege of sitting down with MC Ollo, a driving force in youth engagement, to discuss the inspiration behind Hi-Skool Kiromo and his plans for the future.

When asked about the motivation behind the event, MC Ollo explained, "I was inspired by a desire to empower young girls, promote positive role models, and address critical issues such as drug abuse and teenage pregnancies among students."

Through his work on the NBS Youth Voice Show and extensive school tours, MC Ollo connected with students from different schools, actively involving them from the early stages to ensure their participation and ownership of the event.

To ensure the success of Hi-Skool Kiromo, MC Ollo meticulously followed several essential steps, which he shared with us.

"First, I established connections with various schools and engaged with students to generate interest and support. I then organized school activations and promotional activities to raise awareness and build anticipation among the target audience," MC Ollo shares.

He adds, "With those done, I figured I couldn't continue being a lone wolf, so I assembled a dedicated team led by Ouma and partnered with individuals and organizations such as Sumz for additional support."

From there on, MC Ollo says the execution of each Hi-Skool Kiromo edition became a tad easier with careful planning, ensuring smooth operations and unforgettable experiences for all attendees.

Since its inception, Hi-Skool Kiromo has hosted five editions, including the Kiromo All Schools Grand Finale, Kiromo Holiday Makers Turn Up, Kiromo Leavers Turn Up, Kiromo Back to School Concert, and the recently concluded Kiromo Miss High School.

Looking ahead, MC Ollo envisions creating more events and franchises that provide teenagers with safe spaces and platforms for self-empowerment. He also plans to expand the event's reach to other African countries through tours, amplifying the impact of his youth-centered initiatives.

Like any endeavor, Hi-Skool Kiromo faced its fair share of challenges during planning and execution. One significant obstacle MC Ollo encountered was securing adequate funding. "Insufficient resources often led to accumulating debts with service providers, especially during school activations, which saw me need to utilize my own not-so-much income, including salaries, endorsements, and earnings from gigs, to fund the events. I had to seek partnerships and sponsorships to keep the dream alive," a reflective MC Ollo shares.

MC Ollo attributes the success of Hi-Skool Kiromo to a range of essential skills and qualities. Effective leadership played a crucial role in managing a large team with limited resources, while organizational skills ensured meticulous planning and coordination. The ability to execute tasks efficiently provided smooth operation of the events, and a competitive drive maintained enthusiasm and fostered continuous improvement.

Reflecting on his journey, MC Ollo advises other young individuals aspiring to organize their events to exercise patience, understand the target audience, and utilize appropriate marketing tools to effectively promote the events.

"Success often takes time, and tailoring the event to the preferences and interests of the target audience increases its appeal. I have also seen first-hand that leveraging the right marketing tools ensures maximum visibility and engagement," says MC Ollo.