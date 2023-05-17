Uganda Hosts 2023 Sustainable Digital Transformation Week

The Minister for Information, Communication Technology and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi says fronting technology in all activities of government institutions like finance, health and agriculture is the magic bullet to achieving Uganda's middle income status as per the 2040 digital vision strategy.

He said this as he launched the 2023 Africa Sustainable Digital Transformation week in Kampala.

More than 100 delegates from different African countries spent their better half of Monday morning discussing how African countries can embrace and tap into the digital space to achieve the sustainable digital transformation agenda.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said the government is extending the national backbone infrastructure to other parts of the country, purposely to help the country achieve the 2040 digital vision strategy.

"The government is extending what we call fibre to different parts of the country to make sure that all Ugandans are included in the strive of 2040 vision digital strategy", Baryomunsi said.

Dr. Baryomunsi tasked the youth to be innovative and use technology to develop apps that offer solutions to the country's pressing problems like unemployment.

According to the Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo, the week long event will foster a deeper understanding of the role that international standards can play in enhancing a sustainable digital transformation.

"We have convened to pull resources in all different African countries to see how we can come up with digital solutions to solve problems" Sssewankambo said.

Ssewankambo added that the digital week offers an opportunity to discuss the challenges associated with digitization in Africa.