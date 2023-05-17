Uganda: UPL - KCCA, Vipers, SC Villa Win to Maintain It Crowded At the Top As Onduparaka Is Relegated

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League has again gone to the wire after all three contenders won their respective matches on Tuesday.

Going into Tuesday's game, defending champions, Vipers Sports Club led the log but on goal difference and the Kitende based club lived up to the billing when they walloped Express FC 5-2.

A brace from Cromwell Rwothomio and a goal each from Yunus Ssentamu, Milton Karisa and Bright Anukani ensured the Venoms maintain momentum on top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Elsewhere, at Lugogo, KCCA FC ensured they keep leaders Vipers SC in sight with a slim win against BUL FC, thanks to an Allan Okello 36th minute goal.

In a game where BUL threatened to dent the Kasasiro Boys' title hopes, goalkeeper, Benjamin Ochan put up a man of the match performance to ensure the 13-time champions remain in contention.

In Bombo, record league champions, SC Villa also kept their title hopes alive when they beat hosts, 2nil in a game played at the Bombo Barracks grounds.

Second half goals from Gift Fred and Charles Bbaale ensured the Jogoos are still toe to toe with Vipers and KCCA FC at the top.

Crowded at the top

The wins for each of the three teams ensured they are all held up at the top of the table on 49 points.

However, Kitende based Vipers Sports Club is slightly ahead of the rest of the pack with a better goal difference.

Lugogo based KCCA FC are second whereas SC Villa are third with the league in the final bend.

Both teams are remaining with two games to end the current season .

Onduparaka relegated

In other games, fans' darling, Onduparaka FC were relegated from Uganda's top tier league after seven years after losing to Prisons side, Maroons FC at the Luzira Grounds.

Douglas Ojok's 20th minute strike was the last nail in Onduparaka's coffin to ensure they have only 16 points from the 26 games they have so far played this season.

Having endured the worst season since joining the Uganda Premier League in 2016, the Caterpillars are 10 points below the drop zone and not even the Biblical miracles can save them in the last two games of the season.