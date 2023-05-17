Somalia: Hundreds of Suspects Rounded up in Night-Time Mogadishu Sweeps

17 May 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Somali government forces carried out operations last night in parts of Mogadishu amidst tight security measures in place.

The paramilitary police and NISA officers arrested suspected members of the Al-Shabaab group and other people who were selling narcotics, according to the local authorities.

The operation took place in Hodan and Howlwadag, where hundreds of suspects have been rounded up from different villages at midnight.

The joint forces released the majority of the youths except for two men who are suspected of belonging to Al-Shabaab and five others who were arrested for selling and using drugs.

The security of the capital city of Mogadishu has been improving in recent times, after the transfer of security to police forces trained by the military.

Although the number of attacks on civilians in Mogadishu declined by 70%, according to the government, the capital still prone to Al-Shabaab bombings and assasinations.

