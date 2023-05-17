Angola Takes Over Deuty Chairpersonship of the Review Commission

16 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola on Monday assumed the 2nd deputy chairpersonship of the review commission of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (OPCW) during the opening of the 5th conference taking place Hague, Netherlands, until 19th of May.

The 1st deputy chairpersonship for Africa regional group was given to Algeria.

Angola is also a member of the OPCW Executive Council elected on the 12th of May 2023, for a 2-year term.

The 5th conference of OPCW addresses issues related to the verification of chemical weapons, international cooperation and assistance for international peace and security.

Angola is represented by a multidisciplinary team coordinated by the ambassador and permanent representative of the country to OPCW, Maria Isabel Rezende.

The OPCW is an international organization of the United Nations system made up of 193 states committed to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

