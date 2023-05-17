Namibia: Capricorn Foundation Brings About Positive Change in Education Landscape Through Eduvision

Capricorn Foundation announced its ongoing partnership with EduVision this week by pledging N$540,000 to support the entity's ambitions to provide stellar educational opportunities to marginalized schools in the country.

EduVision is an education-based programme that supports 19 marginalized public schools across the country, addressing the challenges that affect rural schools' performance. The initiative impacts over 10,000 learners and 350 students.

Since 2020 Capricorn Foundation has contributed N$1,380,000 towards the programme and continues to show consistent partnership as their project team travels 7000km per month to all 19 schools to ensure that all systems are running effectively and giving training where needed.

Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, Marlize Horn, said partnering with EduVision in supporting remote and marginalized schools is pivotal to improving the quality of education and gives the Namibian child in rural areas the same access to education as their peers in urban Namibia.

The programme focuses on providing learners with additional lessons through inclusive digital learning and interactive platforms, such as smart boards, recorded lessons, and live online classes with experienced teachers to empower them and help with digital transformation.

EduVision Online Learning (EOL) is a Section 21 Company, launched in 2018, which assists in the teaching of Mathematics, Physical Science, Chemistry, Economics, and Biology.

"The Capricorn Foundation's contribution has transformed classrooms into vibrant hubs of learning, where students can now explore new horizons and acquire knowledge that will shape their future", said Frikkie Louw, Founder of EduVision.

"Their sponsorship has allowed us to train dedicated teachers who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of the students. Through their guidance, students are receiving a high-quality education that empowers them to pursue their dreams and unlock their full potential," Louw concluded.