South Africa: UNISA Acknowledges Receipt of the Independent Assessor Report

17 May 2023
University of South Africa (Tshwane)
press release

The University of South Africa (Unisa), confirms that it received the Independent Assessor’s Report into the Affairs of Unisa (the Report) on Friday, 12 May 2023.

As per the directive of the Minister of DHET, Dr Blade Nzimande, Unisa has been given 14 days to respond to the Report. In the next few days, the university will be studying the Report with the aim of responding within the stipulated timeframe.

Unisa wishes to appeal to the media and the public to be patient with the process currently underway. For the same reason, Unisa will not be responding to media enquiries yet.

