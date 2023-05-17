Uganda: Policeman Who Shot Money Lender Dead Remanded

17 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Ivan Wabwire, the police officer who shot dead an Indian money lender last week has been charged with murder and remanded to Luzira government prison.

Wabwire was on Wednesday arraigned before Buganda Road Chief Magsitrate, Sarah Tusiime and murder charges read to him.

Prosecution led by Joan Keko and Ivan Kyazze told court that on May, 12, 2023 at Raja chambers along parliamentary avenue in the Kampala district, with malice aforethought, Wabwire unlawfully killed Uttam Bhandari Saremal an Indian national.

The police officer was however not allowed to take since the court has no jurisdiction to handle capital offences like the one he is charged of.

The state prosecutors however told that investigations into the matter are not yet complete, adding that they intend to file an application to have the police officer's mental status checked.

The trial magistrate, Tusiime remanded Ivan Wabwire to Luzira prison until June, 7, 2023.

Wabwire is said to have shot dead Bhandari, the director of TFS Financial Services after disagreeing on the ssh2,130,000 loan that he owed.

He had taken the money in form of two loans in 2020 and 2021.

