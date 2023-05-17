Uganda: Former Minister for Public Service, Patrick Okumu Ringa Dies

Former State Minister for Public Service Patrick Okumu Ringa has passed on.

Ringa died Tuesday morning at his home in Naguru following a stroke that confined him to bed for the last half a decade.

The Minister for Northern Uganda, Grace Kwiyucwiny confirmed Ringa's passing, adding that arrangements for his funeral are underway.

"Friends, be informed that Patrick Aloysius Okumu Ringa has just passed on this morning. Other arrangements will follow," she said.

Ringa was the Member of Parliament for Padyere County in Nebbi District from 2001-2006, he lost the election to reclaim the seat.

Following losing the election, Ringa is said to have dismantled boreholes he had erected for the locals while campaigning, claiming that they (locals) "abused my generosity".

He was a prominent businessman and majority shareholder in Afro Motors, a company that imported Peugeot

In 2014, Ringa was thrown out of his Naguru rented apartment after failing to pay rent for four years.

In 2018, the State House paid Patrick Okumu Ringa Shs200m on President Yoweri Museveni's instructions as a donation to bail him out of his financial woes.

The payment put the total paid to Okumu by the Government to Shs931.8m as compensation for his defunct Afro Motors Ltd.

Officials in the finance ministry and the Attorney General had reportedly advised Museveni against paying Okumu more money, but Museveni overruled them.