Tanzania: Pccb Investigates 9.2bn/ - Worth of Projects

Bukoba — THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Kagera Region has investigated 52 projects worth 9.208bn/- between January to March, this year covering various sectors including health, education, roads and water infrastructures.

Kagera Regional Acting PCCB Chief, Mr Ezekia Sinkala explained that at least six projects worth 1.540bn/- had discrepancies, while officials were directed to rectify them accordingly.

Some of the discrepancies include poor book-keeping, some of the contractors not following laid down procurement requirements, while some of the completed road projects lacked trenches to allow water to flow smoothly.

Mr Sinkala said the bureau also investigated and found loopholes in revenue collection on livestock auctions, while some of the traders did not possess licences.

"During the same period, about 120 complaints were recorded out of which, 43 complaints are related to corruption, while investigations on 36 files had already been completed," he said.

Meanwhile, two Arusha-based businessmen were recently arraigned before the Missenyi District Magistrate's Court for soliciting a 10m/- bribe.

Mr Sinkala identified the accused as James Kimario and Jacob Ngowi, both businessmen residents of Arusha Region.

He explained that on April 20th, this year, the accused were nabbed at the Mutukula border, in Missenyi District and were found in possession of 36 rollers of stickers imported from a neighbouring country without paying tax.

"The two accused tried to bribe the customs officials a sum of 10m/- and were arraigned before the Missenyi District Magistrate's Court for soliciting 10m/- bribe. They both pleaded guilty and were convicted and ordered to pay 500,000/- each or to serve 12 months imprisonment. They paid the fine. The court also ordered 10m/- to be confiscated for the government," he said.