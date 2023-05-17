South Africa: NPA Won't Get Involved in Ramaphosa and Zuma Legal Squabble, High Court Hears

17 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dianne Hawker

The two-day hearing to listen to arguments between lawyers for President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma began in court on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority says it refuses to take sides in the ongoing legal squabble between President Cyril Ramphosa and former president Jacob Zuma.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal and the NPA are listed as the second and third respondents in a case before the Gauteng Division of the high court in Johannesburg.

Former president Zuma attended the proceedings personally, along with his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Allies Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule were also present.

Former President Jacob Zuma has several supporters in court for the case relating to his private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule is among those present. #RamaphosavsZuma-- Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) May 17, 2023

Ramaphosa has taken Zuma to court to try and interdict a private prosecution that Zuma instituted in December 2022, shortly before the ANC's elective conference. Zuma has accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory to a crime in his ongoing private prosecution against Billy Downer SC.

Advocate Frank Mothibedi SC, representing the NPA, told the court the NPA would not debate the merits of the case but provided the factual position relating to the nolle prosequi certificates that Zuma has relied on in his...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.