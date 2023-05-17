Namibia: Student Launches Podcast Around Sexual Health

Selma Iyambo, a final year media student at the University of Namibia (Unam), has taken a bold step in advocating for sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) through her groundbreaking podcast, dubbed 'Sex Talks'.

The 21-year-old recently sat down with Youth Corner to discuss her journey as an SRHR advocate and shed light on her aspirations for her new podcast, which was launched last week.

"Here to change the landscape of conversations surrounding sex, the podcast was born out of the realisation that numerous young people in Namibia lacked access to factual and quality sexual health information," she shared. Iyambo's involvement with the Namibia Planned Parenthood Association - as a volunteer and a youth representative on its board - served as a significant source of inspiration.

Reflecting on her experiences, she recognised a critical issue three years later - the insufficient availability of trustworthy sexual health information for young individuals in Namibia.

"That is how my passion for sexual reproductive health and rights came to life," she said. Iyambo currently also serves as an ambassador for Her Voice Fund Namibia, an initiative from Womankind Worldwide that provides flexible funding to women's rights organisations and activists in the Global South to resource advocacy work.

Combining her media studies proficiency and unwavering dedication to SRHR, Iyambo established a platform that fosters open dialogues and offers expert perspectives. Her primary objective is to empower and educate young people on sexual health, equipping them with valuable knowledge and understanding.

"It is because of this identified challenge that I then decided to merge the knowledge I received from the University of Namibia, where I am currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies, majoring in Print and Digital Media," said the fourth-year student.

She added her podcast promotes SRHR by offering informative episodes on various topics, including contraceptives, available services, gender-based violence (GBV) and many other issues.

"The topics are selected based on the current happenings in the country and suggestions from our audiences as to what they would like to hear next. One can give suggestions through our website, social media accounts and emails."

By engaging in open and honest conversations, Iyambo hopes to encourage young people to take control of their sexual health and rights. While the podcast has been well-received overall, Iyambo acknowledges the challenges of discussing sex openly. Some critics argue that discussing sexual health goes against traditional African morals and promotes Western cultures.

However, she counters this viewpoint by highlighting the alarming statistics of teenage pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections and HIV/AIDS among young people. Iyambo advises young people to prioritise their sexual health and feel confident in seeking sexual health services whenever necessary.

"It is crucial to understand that being knowledgeable about sexual health is beneficial even for those who are not currently sexually active. This knowledge empowers individuals to make informed decisions and take appropriate measures to protect themselves when they engage in sexual activity," she said eloquently, adding that engaging in discussions about sex signifies a genuine concern for one's well-being and a proactive approach to self-care.

"By actively participating in conversations and listening to the experiences of other young people, valuable insights can be gained that can be applied when the need arises. In addition, these exchanges serve as a valuable resource for personal growth and preparedness."

Additionally, the podcast's sustainability and quality content is maintained through collaboration with various entities within the SRHR sector. It also embraces inclusivity and aims to reach a diverse audience.

Episodes and outreach activities cover topics that affect everyone, including the boy and girl child, as well as the gender non-conforming community.

Audience members from these communities are encouraged to make suggestions for future episodes, and anonymity is provided as an option to protect their privacy. Iyambo envisions expanding the podcast's reach - not just within Namibia but across the globe. She also plans to make the podcast accessible in local languages, ensuring that language barriers do not hinder anyone from accessing crucial sexual health information.

"We envision hosting monthly and yearly events throughout the country, enabling us to bring this valuable knowledge directly to diverse communities. By taking the initiative to reach out beyond urban areas and include individuals who may not have access to smartphones, we strive to create a more inclusive audience for our podcast and future services," she explained.

The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcast and Google Podcasts.