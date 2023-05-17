Malawi: Time Waster - Mutharika Submits K1.4 Trillion Cyclone Freddy Recovery Plan to UN

17 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Former president Peter Mutharika has submitted a K1.4 trillion tropical cyclone Freddy recovery plan to the UN.

Mutharika's spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has confirmed that the former president has submitted the report to the UN coordinator.

Namalomba said the submission follows a meeting in March with the UN coordinator Rebecca Adda-Dontoh.

The recovery plan focuses on supporting the recovery needs for the people affected by cyclone.

Mutharika estimates the requirement for disaster recovery and reconstruction needs for the identified and affected sectors is K1.4 trillion (US$1.34 billion).

Ironically, Mutharika turned down President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera's invitation to join a presidential committee of former heads of state in the country on cyclone Freddy.

Among others, the committee, which has President Dr Chakwera as chairperson and former presidents; Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda looks into the needs of cyclone Freddy victims as well as make recovery plans.

Mutharika said there was no need for him to be in the committee, saying he was not a technocrat.

