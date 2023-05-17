Kenya: Sakaja Gives Visiting Somali Mayors Keys to Nairobi County

17 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has handed the keys to Nairobi City to the Mayors from Somalia who are being hosted at the Mayors' Forum on Planning and Investment for the Somali Urban Resilience project II (SURP-II).

The feted Mayors include; Omar Abdullahi, Mayor of Kismayo, Abdullahi Watiin, Mayor of Baidoa, Nadar Tabah, Mayor of Beledweyne and Abdirahman Mohammed, Mayor of Dhusamareeb Municipality.

"In the modern era, the Key to the City was a beloved symbol of civic recognition and gratitude reserved for individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement. You are now one of us and Karibuni Nairobi," Sakaja stated.

The key symbolizes the freedom of the recipient to enter and leave the city at will, as a trusted friend of city residents.

Keys to cities are traditionally given by a Governor or Mayor (In the case of a municipality.)

