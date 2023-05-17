Kenya: Gachagua Pledges Revitalized Blue Economy in Joint Venture With European Union

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pledged government assistance for critical initiatives aimed at strengthening the nation's blue economy at the coastal region.

Gachagua emphasized that President William Ruto's administration is committed to collaborating with the European Union (EU) and coastal counties to unlock the sector's potential.

Speaking during the launch of fishing boats acquired through the Go Blue Project, a joint venture between the government and the EU, Gachagua said the government fully prepared to allocate resources and provide the necessary support to ensure the success of the blue economy.

"We are determined to ensure that the Blue Economy contributes to the realization of the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda," he said during the launch at a Nyali hotel in Mombasa.

"We don't take for granted the support the European Union and partners have accorded us in turning around the fortunes of our Blue Economy which is critical in our national development."

The Go Blue project is a partnership between the government and the European Union and aims at enhancing the country's blue economy through empowerment of local fishermen.

The DP welcomed the partnership with the EU and the coastal counties on the Go Blue project saying it was bound to improve the nation's fortunes in the fishing sector.

On April 19, Gachagua launched similar projects in Mvita in Mombasa and Shimoni in Kwale aimed at rejuvenating the sector which is a key area of focus for Kenya Kwanza administration.

He said he will continue to make development visits to the coastal region to make sure the projects are successful.

"This is the time to work and serve the people who elected us. The President and I have made a conscious decision to embrace devolution and work with the counties to ensure development in the region because we serve the same people," the DP stated.

Additionally, the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Salim Mvurya said the Ministry is providing a conducive environment for the growth of the blue economy sector.

"As a Ministry we have committed to provide support and create an enabling environment so this sector can succeed. We will work with the European Union to fine tune our national strategy on the blue economy," said Mvurya.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said the potential of the country's blue economy is huge, promising to continue supporting projects to boost it.

"Kenya's blue economy has a great potential, and its worth could grow four times if adequately supported and sustainable policies enacted," Amb Geiger noted.