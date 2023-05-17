Kenya: End in Sight for Badminton Kenya Wrangles as Election Date Finally Set

Nairobi — The long-awaited elections for the beleaguered Badminton Kenya (BK) have been scheduled for August 25 this year, offering a glimmer of hope over the end of the squabbles that have bedeviled the federation.

The National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretariat on Wednesday announced that the date has been set after extensive deliberations with stakeholders in the sport.

"After an online meeting with Badminton stakeholders on Monday, NOC-K is pleased to announce that Badminton Kenya will go to polls come August 25th 2023 and players will be allowed to enter and play in tournaments subject to eligibility," the Olympics body explained.

The national governing body was suspended in March 2021 by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) until that time they would be ready to conduct free, fair and transparent elections.

The decision meant that the country would not vote in subsequent BWF elections or access scholarships or funding from the global body.

Furthermore, the federation were barred from directly entering players for competitions although NOC-K successfully appealed the decision, allowing Kenya to present a team at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Moreover, NOC-K has been spearheading efforts to find a way out of the impasse via a committee led by former Kenya rugby sevens star Humphrey Kayange, which has been engaged in consultative meetings with stakeholders, including players.

In their Wednesday statement, NOC-K added that they will continue supporting the development of the sport in the country even as Kenya's stay in the wilderness nears its end.

"A committee will be formed to spearhead the programme. This committee will play a pivotal role in registering players, clubs and counties," the statement reads. It continues: "Additionally, the new executive team will receive support from NOC-K for approximately six months to develop robust structures and formulate effective policies.