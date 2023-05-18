South Africa: Government Welcomes African Peace Leaders Mission to Russia and Ukraine

press release

Government has welcomed the initiative by African Heads of State to lead and facilitate peace talks aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The African leaders' peace mission was presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa to both President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during separate telephone calls.

The principal focus of the mission is to find a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict in the Ukraine with its cost to human lives and impact on the African continent.

Government remains concerned about the contribution of the conflict to Africa's increasing food insecurity, with the rising costs of grain and fertilizer.

The African leaders' peace mission was presented on behalf African Heads of State, from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.

The South African government is encouraged by the manner in which the two leaders from Russia and the Ukraine have welcomed the initiative and their immediate consent to receiving the African Heads of State, in both Moscow and Kiev.

Government further acknowledges the support given by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres, to the initiative.

Government affirms South Africa's commitment to the articles of the United Nations Charter, including the principle that all members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means. South Africa supports the principle that members should refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of other states.

The South African government calls on the international community to work together to urgently achieve a cessation of hostilities and to prevent further loss of life and displacement of civilians in Ukraine. The international community, working together with multilateral bodies such as the United Nations needs to support meaningful dialogue towards a lasting peace, which ensures the security and stability of all nations.