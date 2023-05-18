South Africa: 'Undercover Billionaires' in Court for Massive Fraud

Ex-Chiefs spindoctor, Louis Tshakoane, his wife Suzan and their son Louis Jr, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, on Wednesday facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

They are also charged with contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.

The elder Tshakoane was arrested during a funeral in Mamelodi, Pretoria, by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit based in Johannesburg.

Colonel Katlego Mogale said the arrest stems from an ongoing investigation into an unregistered investment scheme.

The three are accused of benefiting from the ill-gotten gains generated by the unregistered investment company known as "Undercover Billionaires".

The accused allegedly took part in presentations designed to lure potential investors with promises of massive returns.

The total amount of investments involved is estimated to be around R100 million.

Louis Junior, aged 34, was arrested at a house in Kempton Park.

This is not his first brush with the law, as he was arrested in 2019 and granted bail to the amount of R70,000.

However, the accused subsequently missed several court appearances and absconded, resulting in a bench warrant being issued. Louis Junior has forfeited his bail and now faces additional charges.

"The trio will appear again in the Palm Ridge Court on 23 May for formal bail application," Mogale said.