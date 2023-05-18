Kenya: President Ruto to Hold Talks With Visiting Singapore Prime Minister

18 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto will on Thursday engage in bilateral talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a meeting at the State House, Nairobi.

The discussion between the two leaders will focus on topics of shared interest, particularly strategies for enhancing trade and investment facilitation between their respective countries.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Kenya on Wednesday and is undertaking a two-day state visit.

Kenya and Singapore enjoy positive diplomatic relations and maintain a cooperative partnership, collaborating in diverse areas such as trade, investment, education, and technology.

