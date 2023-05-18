Malawi: Government Repatriates 95 Malawians From War Torn Sudan

Malawi Government has finally flown back home all the 95 Malawians from war torn Sudan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson John Kabaghe said 82 of the evacuees were sponsored by government while 13 others were sponsored by other entities.

"Those evacuated with government efforts were 82.

"The 82 used Ethiopia as their safe passage.

"Some of the Malawians working for international organisations were repatriated by those organisations.

"In total, about 13 individuals and families were repatriated by these other entities," he said.

He said the government supported transportation logistics up to Lilongwe, after which relatives and families of the evacuees came forward to support.

"More importantly, the Islamic Zakaat Fund, which sponsored the majority of Malawian students in Sudan, also supported their in-country logistics," he said.

"At the moment, according to our mission, all Malawians whose movements it monitored, have left Sudan.

"There could be others who didn't register. Our appeal to such people is to encourage them to register," said Kabaghe.

The Malawi Embassy in Egypt had registered about 144 Malawians, mostly students, to be rescued from Sudan but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was monitoring 95.