Tanzania: EACJ Advances Good Governance

Arusha — MORE than 100 legal practitioners across the East African Community partner states are set to receive rigorous training on advancing good governance and rule of law in the region.

Slated for June 18 this year, the residential training will see lawyers and advocates converge in Dar es Salaam and later in other major cities across the partner states.

The Director of Programmes with the Centre for Public Interest Law, Francis Gimara said here on Monday, that the training seeks to equip regional lawyers with the nitty gritty of good governance as far as the Treaty for the establishment of the EAC is concerned.

"EACJ has been instrumental in advancing good governance, where it is credited for coming up with a good system of promoting the virtue," he said.

Thanks to such an interest by the regional court, there's been an increased demand for training on good governance among judges and lawyers within the EAC, according to Mr Gimara.

"Good governance and rule of law are key to the region in the spirit of integration," the expert explained.

The senior official with the Centre for Public Interest Law further noted that the regional economic bloc will remain relevant through uniform standards of good governance.

The Treaty for establishing gives emphasis on adherence to good governance, democracy, the rule of law, observance of human rights and social justice.

To realise such a mission, the legal document has tasked EAC partner states to ensure implementation of all commitments made at global, regional, EAC and national level.

Earlier on, while launching EACJ's litigators manual and a revised source book on good governance and rule of law, the Court's President Nestor Kayobera said the two documents will acquaint regional lawyers and advocates on how the court works.

Referring to the litigator's manual, Justice Kayobera exuded confidence that the document will make it easier for lawyers to represent their clients at the regional court.