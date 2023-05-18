Tanzania: Young Africans Qualify for CAF Cc Finals

17 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Young Africans have meandered into the CAF Confederation Cup finals for the first time ever courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate victory over South Africa's Marumo Gallants.

The envoys have produced a 2-1 success in the second leg match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in South Africa on Wednesday evening.

Fiston Mayele and Kennedy Musonda netted in each half to steer their side to the finishing line of the marathon.

However, the hosts pulled one goal back in the stoppage time, thanks to Ranga Chivaviro's header which was too little to save his team from the downfall.

He has since matched Mayele as each has scored six goals in the competition hence the latter could claim the golden boot if he nets in the finals.

History has been made as for the first time, Tanzania parade a side in the finals of the CAF managed contest.

Meanwhile, Yanga have accumulated 40m/- from President Samia Suluhu Hassan's motivation package for scoring four goals in the two-legged semifinal encounters.

