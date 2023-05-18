Angola Launches Cubango-Okavango Ecosystem Project

Luanda — Angolan government, in partnership with the United States, launched Wednesday in Luanda the Ecosystem, Communities and Climate - Cubango-Okavango (ECCO) project, which is financed by the US government worth 7.5 million dollars.

The ECCO project, which will also receive US$10 million from private sector partners, aims to boost economic development and protect the environment in the country's Upper Cubango-Okavango region.

Meanwhile, the initiative will support local communities to improve their means of subsistence in a sustainable way, always bearing in mind the conservation of vital natural resources for well-being.

The work will focus on strengthening and managing water resources and water, sanitation and hygiene services in the communities of Cuangar, Cuito Cuanavale and Cuchi.

The empowerment of women and social inclusion are also part of this project, which, by supporting agriculture, fishing and the rational use of forestry products, seeks to tackle climate change in a sustainable way, thus promoting Angola's contributions to the Paris.

For the national director for Climate and Sustainable Development, Luís Constantino, the province is rich in natural resources, but is already beginning to feel the effects of climate change.

He defended that projects like ECCO come to help the Executive in its efforts with a view to preserving the communities in this region of the country.

The US ambassador to Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, Tulinabo Mushingi, said all work will be done strictly with Angola in order to support the objectives of the National Development Plan.

This will be through support for fishing, agriculture and forestry cooperatives, as well as creating empowerment opportunities for women, youth and other vulnerable people.

He noted that the project will help the local populations to improve their livelihoods through sustainable fishing, agriculture and tourism.

Tulinabo Mushingi also reiterated the continued support of the US government to the Angolan nation, in its effort focused on improving the living conditions of communities, such as protecting the ecosystem.

In turn, the director of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) for Africa, Ademola Ajagbe, gave a summary of the project, considering the area as extremely important, given the concentration of biodiversity.

The event also marks the week celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations between Angola and the United States of America.