Angola: Oil Tax Revenue Drops in First Quarter This Year

Luanda — The oil tax revenue stood at 1.3 billion kwanzas in the first quarter of this year, Kz 800 billion less compared to the same period of 2022, during which the sector collected Kz 2.1 billion.

The value (Kz 1.3 billion) resulted from the sale of 96.84 million barrels of oil at an average price of USD 79.31, based on data available on the Ministry of Finance website, through the Special Taxation Directorate (DTE) .

As for the first quarter of 2022, in which the State collected 2.1 billion kwanzas, the country exported 103.144 million barrels, at an average price of USD 87.

The first quarter of this year (2023) loses with 2022, both in terms of the average price per barrel and in terms of the quantities of crude oil exported.

The revenue collected results from the payment of taxes on the transaction, sharing and production of crude oil.

Block 17 remains in the main position with the best performance, producing 32.5 million of the total barrels of crude oil exported, followed by Block 32, with 12.9 million, Block 0, with 12.8 million and Block 15 with 11.06 million barrels.

In 2022, oil tax revenues were around 9.108 billion kwanzas, in 2022, representing a growth of 51% compared to the same period (2021), which recorded revenues of Kz 6. 034 billion.

Revenue collected last year resulted from the sale of around 417 million barrels of oil, as well as the payment of taxes on the transaction, sharing and production of crude oil, according to the manager of the General Tax Administration (AGT), Tiago Santos, who was speaking at a press conference this Monday, in Luanda.

For this economic year of 2023, the Budget proposal has a reference price of USD 75 per barrel of oil, and an average daily oil production of 1.18 million barrels.