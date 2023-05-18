Angola: Vice President of Republic Returns to Luanda

17 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — Angola's Vice President Esperança da Costa left Mbanza Kongo early Wednesday afternoon, after paying a 48-hour working visit to the northern Zaire province.

In Mbanza Kongo, Esperança da Costa chaired the 1st Ordinary Session of the National Multi-sector Commission for the Safeguarding of the World Cultural Heritage this year.

The event analyzed the current status of monuments and historic sites in Mbanza Kongo.

During her stay in the World Heritage city, the Vice-President of the Republic received, in audience, some members of civil society, as well as visited various historical sites and monuments in the city.

She also learnt of the work on the new Zaire General Hospital and Mbanza Kongo airport, under construction in Nkiende commune, 32 kilometers from the provincial headquarters (Mbanza Kongo).

The delegation included the Ministers of Territorial Administration, Culture, Tourism, Education, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Transport, Public Works, Urbanism and Housing, as well as the Secretaries of State of some ministerial departments and heads of their office.

