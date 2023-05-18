Sudan: Humanitarian Aid Reaches Sudan

16 May 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Tuesday a badly needed batch of humanitarian supplies reached Port Sudan, as more violence was reported amid the conflict between Sudan's army and a rival paramilitary group.

The shipment included blankets, kitchen sets and mosquito nets for 500 families, the IFRC said in a statement.

Another shipment was expected in the coming days containing medical supplies.

"Most of our aid supplies were already distributed to people in need, despite some being looted in Khartoum and Darfur," said IFRC Regional Director for Africa Mohammed Mukhier. "So, this international humanitarian shipment comes at a crucial time as it will help the Sudanese Red Crescent Society to assist people caught between the conflict and the next flooding, which is typical in the country."

Since the fighting broke out more than a month ago, at least 600 people have been killed, according to the World Health Organization.

The conflict has displaced more than 700,000 people within Sudan, while another 200,000 have fled to neighboring countries, the United Nations said.

The Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The two generals are former allies who together orchestrated an October 2021 military coup that derailed a transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

Tensions between the generals have been growing over disagreements about how the Rapid Support Forces should be integrated in the army and who should oversee that process. The restructuring of the military was part of an effort to restore the country to civilian rule and end the political crisis sparked by the 2021 military coup.

