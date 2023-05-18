Ethiopia: Rebel Group Accuses Ethiopian Government of Attacks Despite Peace Talks

TUBS/Wikimedia Commons
The Oromia region in Ethiopia.
17 May 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Maya Misikir

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Rebels in Ethiopia's Oromia region have accused federal troops of launching attacks, despite an agreement stemming from Tanzania peace talks to de-escalate the conflict.

Preliminary talks between the rebel Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the government took place earlier this month in Tanzania, with no agreement reached. But OLA spokesperson Odaa Tarbii said the attacks contradicted the understandings that the two parties reached.

"After the conclusion of the preliminary talks in Tanzania, where we had a mutual understanding that de-escalation must be a priority, the Abiy regime unfortunately chose a different path," Tarbii said. "It launched a comprehensive offensive on all territories under our administration. The fighting has been very intense."

The rebel group said federal groups attacked several points in the Oromia region, specifically West and East Wellega, East and West Shoa, Arsi, Borana, Harerghe and Horo Guduru.

It said troops burned homes, robbed people, confiscated mobile phones and committed acts of sexual violence, among other crimes.

VOA reached out to the Oromia Region spokesperson and a security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for comment but has not received any response.

Fighting between the OLA and federal troops has gone on for four years and displaced thousands from their homes.

Abiy announced that peace talks with the group would begin in April. Since then, each side has reiterated its commitment to a peaceful resolution. However, the OLA said it "will not be pushed to accepting a subpar political settlement through military pressure."

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.