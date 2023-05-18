Rwanda: Kalibata Appointed to COP28 President's Advisory Committee on Climate Change

Rwandan agricultural scientist Dr. Agnes Kalibata, the president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), has been appointed to the COP28 president's advisory committee on climate change.

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is the international forum for countries and stakeholders to discuss and collaborate on climate change policies and strategies. It is scheduled to take place in November 2023, and will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

The COP28 is a critical platform that brings together nations, organizations, and stakeholders from around the world to address the challenges of climate change.

As a member of the COP28 President's Advisory Committee, Kalibata will contribute to the development and implementation of strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change.

She will be involved in strategic initiatives, including working groups, task forces, and consultations, to ensure that the voices and needs of farmers and businesses are heard and incorporated into global climate policies.

"I am delighted to join the COP28 President's Advisory Committee. There is nothing today that is more important than all of us pooling together to contribute to the global effort to combat climate change," said Kalibata.

"Climate change is quickly becoming the most significant challenge facing our planet, and I am committed to working with other partners and stakeholders to address this critical issue. I am committed to share my experience and to collaborate with other members to drive urgent and meaningful action."

Kalibata shares the vision for COP28 having herself successfully stewarded the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit to create global awareness for the need to transform Food systems to be more inclusive, deliver better food and reduce environmental footprint.

"This is an opportunity to advance Food Systems efforts even further globally and here in Africa and I remain desirous of and committed to sustaining the momentum," she said.

"Diverse membership to the COP28 Advisory Committee is an opportunity for all of us to continue our efforts to combat climate change and work towards a more sustainable present for us and future for all."

Kalibata, Rwanda's former minister of agriculture and animal resources, from 2008 to 2014, began her tenure as president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa in 2014.