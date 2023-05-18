Rwanda Hosts Africa Youth Mathematicians' Competition

Rwanda is hosting, for the first time, the 30th edition of the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad, PAMO 2023, running from May 13 to 22.

The annual event hosted by the African Mathematics Union brings together the continent's greatest young secondary school mathematics students to compete in a friendly competition.

The President of AIMS Rwanda, Prof Dr Sam Yala, who spoke at PAMO's official opening ceremony held at Intare Conference Arena, in Kigali, on May 16, said that the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad aims to provide a platform for the continent's brightest young minds to showcase their talents and potential.

"PAMO not only fosters a love and appreciation for mathematics but also paves the way for future leaders in science and technology, hence, inspiring the next generation of African mathematicians," he said.

The competition welcomed 26 countries that sent teams in person, and an additional eight countries attended online. Each team consists of three girls and three boys, accompanied by a leader and deputy.

Students face two four-hour 30-minute exams involving original and never-seen-before questions, selected by the PAMO Problem Selection Committee and Jury.

Students prepared for this competition through a national selection test and rigorous training. Beyond the competition, participants will learn from Rwanda's approach to developing and supporting its people, while exploring Rwanda's culture.

Math on the Street

Additionally, the students are set for different activities, including trips to tourist sites, a careers fair, and excursions.

On May 21, during Kigali's Car-Free Day, the organisers will host 'Math on the Street', an engaging event for the public to solve math problems, demonstrating the impact of mathematics and science in their lives.

"The Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad provides Rwanda with an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to a knowledge-based economy. But it is also an opportunity for all participants to learn about Rwanda's innovative approach to development and education," noted Rwanda's Minister of Education, Dr Valentine Uwamariya.

The Minister said that Rwanda aspires to be an arena for young people to develop problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, and collaboration.

Since Rwanda's first participation in 2021, it has received four bronze medals.

The 2023 Rwandan team has undergone rigorous and world-class training, with two members already accepted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The initial pool of candidates was over 100,000 students across more than 800 schools.

Through several rounds of competition and further training, only three girls and three boys remained. They have been training at AIMS every two weeks since January.

The 30th edition of PAMO is organized by the African Mathematics Union in collaboration with Rwanda's Ministry of Education. Local partners include AIMS Rwanda, the University of Rwanda, the Ministry of ICT, Mastercard Foundation, Jane Street, and GIZ.