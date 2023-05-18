Rwanda: Bahavu Finally Gets Car She Won at Rwanda International Movie Awards

Rwandan actress Jeanette Bahavu, who is one of the top players in Rwanda's cinema industry, has received the car she recently won at the Rwanda International Movie Awards.

The KIA K5 hybrid car, worth 13 million Rwandan francs, was delivered to Bahavu on Tuesday, May 16, after a number of talks held between organizers of Rwanda International Movie Awards and Ndoli safari, the main sponsor of the event, to address the issue that delayed the hand-over ceremony.

It was reported that the car was going to be offered to another actor known as Bamenya, after Bahavu refused to comply with what was in the contract Rwanda International Movie Awards signed with Ndoli Safari.

The contract stated that whoever won the prize, would be requested to drive the car branded on the logo of Ndoli Safari for a certain period of time, and Bahavu was not down for the offer.

Speaking to the media after the handover ceremony, Bahavu thanked organisers of the awarding ceremony for keeping the promise and handed her the prize she won in the People's Choice category.

She said, "This is the first time in Rwanda's cinema that such a great award has been given, and it is a great blessing for me to be the first to bag it. I hope more initiatives are coming to uplift this sector."

Alliah Cool, who was among the organizers of the awarding ceremony, said that despite the delay, the best thing is that the winner finally got the car.

"We're glad it ended well," she said.

Bahavu won the prize worth 13 million Rwandan francs on the night of April 1, after emerging as the best in the People's Choice category.