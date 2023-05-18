Rwanda: MPs Urge Swift Expropriation of Residents Around Nduba Landfill

The Chamber of Deputies has issued a plea to the government to address the urgent matter of expropriating residents living near the hazardous Nduba landfill. This call comes in response to a letter written by 24 concerned residents, highlighting the challenges they face.

Nduba landfill, which receives a significant amount of waste from Kigali, poses a grave threat to the health of those residing in the surrounding areas, as emphasized by MP Marie Claire Uwumuremyi.

"The living conditions in the vicinity of Nduba landfill are detrimental to one's well-being. No one would desire to reside or raise children there. Treating illnesses resulting from exposure to the dump site could prove more costly than relocating the affected individuals," Uwumuremyi stated.

To date, over 520 properties in the buffer zone of Nduba Landfill have been expropriated since 2021. However, due to budget constraints, 80 property owners are still awaiting the necessary expropriation.

During a plenary session in the lower chamber of deputies, Mayor of the City of Kigali, Pudence Rubingisa, addressed the concerns raised by MPs regarding the letter from the Nduba landfill residents. Rubingisa indicated that an estimated amount of Rwf2 billion would be required for their expropriation.

"To complete the expropriation of the remaining properties in the Nduba landfill area, we need Rfw 2 billion. We anticipate accomplishing this in the 2024/25 fiscal year, ensuring that all property owners in that location are expropriated by 2025," Rubingisa explained.

MP Jean Pierre Hindura urged the city authority to provide regular updates on the progress of the expropriation process to those still residing in the vicinity of Nduba landfill.

AThe expropriation of property owners in that area began two years ago, and those who remain have endured a lengthy wait. The issue lies in the lack of communication regarding the handling of their concerns, and they truly need that information," Hindura emphasized.