Rwanda: Mugenzi Fit for Kiyovu Trip to Sunrise

17 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Kiyovu SC have been handed a massive fitness boost with their star striker Bienvenue Mugenzi now back from injury and ready for trip to Nyagatare ahead of Sunday's Primus National League clash with Sunrise.

Mugenzi has been out of action since he suffered a knee injury on April 2 when Kiyovu beat Espoir 2-1.

He returned to full training on Monday and confirmed that he will be part of the squad traveling ahead of the crunch tie with Sunrise at Nyagatare Stadium.

"I feel better now after weeks of treatment. I resumed training with my teammates and I am ready to give my best for what the coach will ask me to do," Mugenzi told Times Sport on Wednesday.

"I am now looking forward to regaining my best shape. It was hard but I am doing all I can to be at my best level."

Mugenzi has been instrumental in Kiyovu's impressive season, contributing nine goals and five assists in the league before an injury forced him out for six weeks.

The Green Baggies now lead the race for the Rwanda Premier League title with 60 points, three points ahead of second-placed APR and the former Marines striker hopes to regain his goal scoring form to help his side end their 30-year title jinx.

"I want to make a contribution to my club so that we can win the remaining games ahead of us. It [Sunrise] will be a tough game but we are ready for the challenge. Every game will be the final for us," he said.

