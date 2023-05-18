Rwanda: Bizimana Set to Leave KMSK Deinze

17 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Belgian Challenger Pro League side KMSK Deinze has confirmed that Rwanda international Djihad Bizimana will leave the club at the end of the season after two years of service.

The Belgian second tier side announced that Bizimana is among six players who will be released when their contracts expire. Others include Michiel De Looze. Nathan Fuakala, William De Camargo, Yuta Miyamoto and Bafode Dansoko.

Bizimana, 26, joined Deinze from Waasland Beveren on July 1, 2021. He made 18 appearances for the side in his first season before being demoted to the U21 by manager Marc Grosjean.

He is expected to move out of Belgium when the summer transfer window opens in June as he seeks a fresh challenge.

Bizimana has previously featured for Rwandan Premier League giants Rayon Sports and APR before moving to Belgian topflight side Waasland-Beveren.

