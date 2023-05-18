Africa: CAF Concludes Five-Day Workshop for Algerian Physical Trainers

CAF has concluded a five-day workshop for physical trainers held in Algiers on the sidelines of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A total of 28 physical trainers from Algeria benefited from the workshop held between May 12 and 16, as they had an opportunity to acquire new knowledge and experience in their field of expertise.

Swiss tactician Fritz Schmid led the workshop which was supervised by CAF's Director of Development Raul Chipenda and CAF's Coaching Education Project Manager Jaida Zakaria. CAF instructor and Member of the Technical Study Group at the U17 AFCON Abraham Mebratu was also part of the workshop.

Schmid made a presentation on his own working methodology, giving the participants an opportunity to learn as well as exchange ideas and experiences. The presentations were both theoretical and practical.

Speaking to CAFOnline, Ethiopian coach and CAF Instructor Mebratu said it was a step in the right direction to have such a workshop to impart knowledge.

"I thank CAF for these workshops which have been conducted in Algeria because they help enhance the capacity of our coaches on the continent. The workshop went excellent and I hope such initiatives will continue for the rest of Africa, not just in Algeria," Mebratu noted.

Meanwhile, Zakaria has lauded the involvement of the Algerian Federation in ensuring the workshop is a success.

"This was the first of a kind in Africa and we will look to organize more across the continent. This session was a success thanks to Schmid and Mebratu who shared their knowledge and experiences with the participants," she noted.

Fouad Chiha was one of the participants in the workshop and he said he benefited with a great deal of experience and lessons.

"This was really helpful to learn from experts in the field and we thank CAF and FAF for this initiative and hopefully it will not be the last," he said.