Uganda: UCC, Multichoice Reward Best Short Film Makers in Central Region

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in partnership with MultiChoice Uganda, has honoured and rewarded best film makers in the Regional Short Film Competition for Central Uganda.

The regional competition is in UCC's commemoration of 10 years of Uganda Film Festival.

At the award ceremony held in Masaka, Ali Kibirige was announced the central region's overall winner for his film "The Land of Peace".

Kibirige was rewarded Shs2 million and an award certificate by UCC, as well as a gift hamper from MultiChoice Uganda.

Kibirige's Land of Peace film showcases the diversity of Uganda's flora and fauna in stunning details, inviting the viewers to experience the peace and harmony that exists between the land and its inhabitants.

Jaki Okoth was announced runner-up for her film titled "The Lake" which describes the beauty and the fauna found around the man-made Kabaka's lake. She was rewarded Shs1 million and an award certificate.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the executive director of UCC, Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo thanked all filmakers who were able to submit their films.

Ssewankambo noted that they were able to notice that real stories about tourism are being showcased, and encouraged the film makers in Central region to improve their film quality.

"It is impressive to see that our regional film makers have progressed and gained remarkable skills over the years. I would like to encourage each one of you however to embrace and vigorously work towards to getting better at film making," Ssewankambo said.

Brian Mulondo the Local Content Marketing Manager MultiChoice Uganda took the film makers through lessons on how they can benefit from Uganda's robust film industry and the opportunities offered by MultiChoice to content creators.

The competition which is running across the four regions of the country is broadcast live on NBS Television.