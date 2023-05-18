Uganda: Oyam County North By-Election Set for July 6

The Oyam County North by-election will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The announcement was made by the Electoral Commission as it released the programme leading up to the by-election to replace its deceased MP Colonel (rtd) Charles Okello-Engola.

Engola was shot dead by his UPDF bodyguard Pte Wilson Sabiiti on May 2 at his home in Kyanja, Kampala.

The by-election programme will commence with an update of the National Voters' Register from Thursday May 18 to Monday May 22, at update stations in each of the thirty-nine (39) parishes and wards in Oyam County North Constituency.

The Commission has appointed Monday, May 22, as the cut-off date for applying for registration as a voter and for transfer of voting location in Oyam County North.

The registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Oyam North will not take place after Monday, May 22.

The display of the Voters' Register will be conducted for a period of ten days, Tuesday May 30, to Thursday June 8, at all 167 polling stations.

The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Voters Register will be conducted for six days from Thursday, June 8, to Tuesday June 13, at the respective Parish/Ward Headquarters.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20, at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Oyam.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for 13 days, from Thursday, June 22 to Tuesday July 4.

The polling and tallying of results will be on July 6.