Uganda: Security Guard Shoots Self Dead On Lumumba Avenue

A security guard has reportedly shot himself dead at his duty station on Lumumba Avenue, Kampala, this morning.

The male guard, who is yet to be identified but works for SGA security company, is believed to have shot himself dead at Mukwasi House on Lumumba Avenue.

Police are on scene and have transported his body to the city mortuary for post mortem as other investigators comb the scene.

This is the third fatal shooting involving members of either the armed forces or private security firms in under a month.

A guard shot dead a colleague in Tororo on Wednesday.