Uganda: Three Dead After YY Bus Overturns

Three people are dead in an accident that occurred on Tirinyi road on Wednesday evening at about 7:30pm. The victims were travelling in a YY bus when it overturned at Sala village on Tirinyi road.

The bus, numberplate UBG 400C, was travelling from Kampala to Mbale.

Witnesses said that the driver lost control at Sala village, veered off the road before the bus overturned killing the three on spot and wounding an unknown number.

The dead have been identified as the driver Muhamad Ntege, a resident of Namakwekwe in Mbale city and two yet to be identified male juveniles. The bodies of the deceased have been transported to Mbale Hospital along with the injured survivors of the accident.

"Preliminary information indicates that the driver of the above-mentioned bus which was from Kampala heading to Mbale lost control and went off the road, overturned, killing the three on the spot and injuring several others," a statement from police reads in part.

The Bukedi North Police Spokesperson Immaculate Alaso said that they are investigating the cause of the accident and more details will be availed in due course.